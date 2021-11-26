PLA develops new winter outfits for border troops on plateau

Full-length down coat

By Sun Xingwei, Hu Jian'an

BEIJING, Nov. 26 -- According to the Logistic Support Department of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), a batch of new winter outfits had been delivered to the frontier defense troops successively, which will provide strong logistic support for the soldiers stationed in border areas on the plateau.

Following the new types of multi-function individual sleeping bag, camouflage combat overcoat, training down coats, and other cold-proof products distributed last year, the PLA Logistic Support Department developed and distributed 10 new types of cold-proof clothing this year, including full-length down coat, insulated bottle, self-heating protective gear set, etc.

It is learnt that the new products feature high-tech designs with special focus on light weight and portability. The thermos made of titanium alloy boasts high strength, light weight and great insulation performance, while also being able to avoid scalding thanks to its intelligent temperature-sensing function. The self-heating protective gears, using graphene flexible materials and anti-freezing batteries, can keep warm and protect the soldiers’ hands, feet and knees well.