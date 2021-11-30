Merchant seamen bid farewell to PLA naval escort ship with national flag

BEIJING, Nov.30 -- The guided-missile destroyer Urumqi (Hull 118) of the 39th Chinese naval escort taskforce convoyed three foreign merchant ships safely to the west part of the Gulf of Aden on November 22, local time. Forty-six Chinese crew members aboard these small-tonnage and slow-speed merchant ships presented a Chinese national flag on the deck to express their gratitude to the Chinese naval ship when bidding farewell.

