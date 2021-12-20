Railway serving Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center retires after 63 years

By Feng Qingling and Wang Lingshuo

JIUQUAN, Dec. 20 -- The Qingshui-Lvyuan Railway, which has been transporting the aerospace materials for 63 years, welcomed the last train on the morning of December 15th. More than 400 people boarded the train to bid farewell to this heroic railway line.

The Qingshui-Lvyuan Railway starts from Qingshui station in northwest China's Gansu Province, and ends at Lvyuan Station in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. It was a military railway line built in 1958, aiming to serve China's first comprehensive missile test range that was built in the mid to late 1950s.

Over the past 63 years, this railway has successfully completed hundreds of major missions including the transportation of the Shenzhou series of rockets. The Qingshui-Lvyuan Railway, together with its 35 stations, goes along the edge of the Badain Jaran Desert, being the lifeline connecting the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center with the outside world.

Every time the train passes by a station, there always stand the military guards. They are responsible for the railway maintenance and security tasks.

The end of their mission is the inevitable development of the times, and a realistic portrayal of the vigorous development of China's aerospace industry.

It is learnt that part of the Jiuquan-Ejina Railway, the substitute for the Qingshui-Lvyuan Railway, is expected to be open within this year, which is designed and constructed in line with the National Railway Class II standards.