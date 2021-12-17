Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to S. Sudan (Juba) completes rotation

By Zang Yaqi and He Penggang

JUBA, Dec. 17 -- The Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) held the seventh ceremony of force command handover on December 16 at the Chinese peacekeeping camp of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

This handover marked the successful completion of the one-year peacekeeping mission of the 7th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba), as taken over by its successor, the 8th batch.

In the past few days, the two batches have handed over a number of materials including vehicles and equipment, weapons and ammunition, medical equipment, and logistic materials, and other issues related to foreign affairs relations, etc. They have also made exchanges on the current security situation and precautions for carrying out missions in the mission area.

According to the plan, the 2nd echelon of 350 peacekeepers with the 7th batch will return to China on December 21, and the 350-member 2nd echelon of the 8th batch will arrive at the peacekeeping mission area on the same day.