PLA troops to receive new Type-21 combat and operation uniforms

BEIJING, Dec. 20 -- With the approval of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), the Type-21 combat and operation uniforms are to be distributed to all service members of the Chinese military since this winter to replace the old ones.

The new uniforms with innovated style, structure, material and technology highlight the practicality in actual combat operations. It is of great significance to improve the quality of China's military uniforms and build a uniform system in a new era with Chinese military characteristics.

The Type-21 combat uniforms feature complete categories, including camouflage combat uniforms, special service combat uniforms and combat shoes (boots). The operation uniforms are designed in jackets and in new colors for different military services, for both spring/autumn and winter operations, as matched with wide (rolled) brim hats, leather shoes and other varieties.

The two types of uniforms shall be distributed to the PLA troops in batches. In future, the PLA service members can personally apply for the new uniforms according to actual needs via an outfit precision application platform of the PLA.