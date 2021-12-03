China's peacekeeping helicopter unit to Abyei passes equipment inspection

By Wang Yunsheng

ABYEI, Dec.3 -- China's 2nd batch of peacekeeping helicopter unit to Abyei, Sudan, passed the first equipment inspection conducted by the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) since its deployment with high standards on November 30, local time.

This equipment inspection is the first comprehensive check since the unit was deployed to Abyei, which covered all the main equipment attached to the contingent except helicopters, that was, nearly 10,000 pieces in 21 categories including weapons and ammunition, construction machinery, various vehicles, barracks infrastructure, security and health care facilities.

"The Chinese peacekeeping helicopter unit has complete and well-performing facilities, as well as strong support capabilities. This reflects a very high level of professionalism," head of the UNISFA equipment inspection team said.

"Through this equipment inspection, we have further reviewed our equipment maintenance level under field conditions, together with the self-support capability when implementing peacekeeping missions. It is an impressing on-site training exercise for us to enhance actual combat capability," Jiang Peng, commander of the 2nd batch of Chinese peacekeeping helicopter unit to Abyei, responded to his comments.

Equipped with two Mi-171 helicopters, the contingent is mainly formed by an army aviation brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army, and is responsible for tasks including force and material transportation, search and rescue, air patrol, etc.