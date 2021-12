BEIJING, Dec. 16 -- According to a notice released by China’s Hainan Maritime Safety Administration, live-fire training exercises will be carried out in waters of the Beibu Gulf from December 16 to 17, 2021, Beijing time.

HN121/21 BEIBU BAY GUNFIRING IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 20-05.00N 109-11.00E、20-05.00N 109-17.00E、19-59.00N 109-17.00E AND 19-59.00N 109-11.00E FROM 160100 UTC TO 171000 UTC DEC. ENTERING PROHIBITED.HAINAN MSA CHINA.