China, Cambodia hold fifth military joint working group meeting

BEIJING, Nov.30 -- The China-Cambodia military joint working group held its fifth meeting via video link on November 30. The two sides exchanged in-depth views on military-to-military exchanges and cooperation and other issues of common interest.

The two militaries agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, continue to firm mutual support, strengthen communication and coordination and deepen cooperation, so as to make positive contributions to safeguarding the common interests of the two countries and promoting the development of China-Cambodia comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation.