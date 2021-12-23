Highlights of China's international military cooperation in 2021

1. International military cooperation activities around the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Leaders of defense departments and the armed forces of many countries expressed their warm congratulations to China through letters, telephone calls, and articles. The Office for International Military Cooperation under China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) organized military attachés in China from nearly 70 countries to visit the Museum of the CPC, and held interviews with military attachés and international military students from 14 countries.

2. High-level China-Russia military exchanges and cooperation

Leaders of China’s CMC have met with Russian Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff on the spot, made video calls and exchanged letters. The Russian military came to China for the first time to participate in the exercise Zapad/Interaction-2021, and the two defense ministers observed the exercise onsite. Besides, the two navies have held the Joint Sea-2021 military exercise and the first joint maritime patrol. The two air forces organized the implementation of the third joint aerial strategic patrol in the Asia-Pacific region. Public opinion reflects that the relationship between the Chinese and Russian armed forces is getting better and better.

3. Donation of COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need

Since the beginning of this year, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has provided COVID-19 vaccine assistance to armed forces of over 30 countries, including Pakistan, Cambodia, Philippines, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Tunisia, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Laos, Lebanon, Hungary, Gabon, Ethiopia, Northern Macedonia, Zimbabwe, Serbia, Mauritania, Guinea, Mozambique, Bolivia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Egypt and Nepal.

4. Consolidation of multilateralism with strengthened China voice

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe has attended the 12th China-ASEAN Defense Ministers' Informal Meeting, the 8th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus, the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Defense of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States, and the 4th UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference, and proposed the initiative to maintain and practice true multilateralism. The Chinese military held the Shared Destiny-2021 international peacekeeping exercise for the first time, participated in the Peace Mission-2021 joint counterterrorism military exercise, held the video seminar of the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, contributing wisdom to respond to global security challenges and maintain world peace and stability.

5. Exchanges and cooperation for regional security and stability

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe has visited Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan and other neighboring countries, and held video calls with the defense ministers of Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. In addition, China and Vietnam held the sixth border defense friendship exchange and organized the Peace Rescue 2021 joint medical exercise. Chinese naval fleet assisted in the salvaging of the Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala, as the first international rescue practice of China's submarine rescue force.

6. Participation in International Army Games 2021

The International Army Games 2021 was held from August 23 to September 4. The PLA hosted three competitions in Xinjiang and participated in 17 competitions in four countries. The Chinese team won three group first places, eight group second places, seven group third places, 21 individual first places, 15 individual second places, and 12 individual third places. This time, the PLA has hosted a competition at home and participated abroad on a large-scale under the conditions of the pandemic. It has deepened friendship and mutual trust with friendly countries and has generated positive responses at home and abroad.

7. Video Conference of China-Africa Peace and Security Forum on Military Medicine

The China-Africa Peace and Security Forum Video Conference on Military Medicine kicked off in Beijing on November 4. Themed on strengthening medical cooperation to fight the pandemic together, representatives from the PLA and the militaries of 19 African countries carried out full exchanges on topics such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional security situation, China-Africa military anti-pandemic fight and military medical cooperation, vaccine research and development, and virus traceability, achieving important results.