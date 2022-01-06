PLAAF flight academy introduces J-10 fighers in flight training program of pilot cadets

Recently, the PLA Air Force (PLAAF)'s first batch of pilot cadets that has been directly trained with the third-generation fighter jets completed their solo flight assessment. It's learnt that the PLAAF initiated a brand-new training mode for pilots at the Shijiazhuang Flight Academy in 2021, including introducing the J-10 fighter jets, which used to be commissioned to the combat troops, into the flight academy. So that, the young pilot cadets, who have been trained with the J-10 at the academy, could turn into combatants of the third-generation fighter jets after graduation.