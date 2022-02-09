Chinese peacekeeping staff officers to Mali invite foreign counterparts to celebrate Chinese New Year

Chinese peacekeepers play traditional Chinese musical instruments.

GAO, Mali, Feb. 9 -- Chinese peacekeeping staff officers at the headquarters of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) organized a Chinese traditional cultural exchange day under the assistance of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to Mali on the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year in early February.

On this special Chinese festival, they invited all the staff of MINUSMA Sector East and peacekeepers from various countries to experience traditional Chinese customs. The traditional martial arts, folk music performances, guitar playing and other programs prepared by Chinese peacekeepers received unanimous praise from foreign friends.

Brigadier General Andersson Stefan Jan, commander of MINUSMA Sector East, took a group photo with the Chinese staff officers and expressed his heartfelt wishes for the Chinese New Year. Mr. Mohamed Souef, civil chief of the Gao region, delivered a speech at the event and highly praised the contributions made by the Chinese peacekeepers and the significance of the exchange day.