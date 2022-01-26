Bayi Aerobatics Team marks 60th anniversary

Bayi Aerobatics Team participated in the MAKS Air Show during their first trip abroad in 2013.

BEIJING, JAN. 26 -- The Avic Chengdu Aircraft Industrial (Group) Co., Ltd (AVIC) hosted a theme activity featuring the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Bayi Aerobatics Team of the PLA Air Force at its aviation education base recently.

The Bayi Aerobatics Team was established on January 25, 1962.

Since its establishment, the Bayi Aerobatics Team has been equipped with the JJ-5, J-7 and J-10 series of performance aircraft developed and manufactured by the AVIC in sequence. Those jets accounted for most of China's air shows and aerial honor guard tasks. After the National Day in 2009, the Bayi Aerobatics Team was equipped with J-10 fighter jets (the latest generation at the time) independently developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd (AVIC) and performed its first overseas aerobatic flight in 2013 at the MAKS Air Show.