Chinese naval ships arrive in Tonga with disaster relief supplies

The Chinese naval amphibious dock landing ship Wuzhishan is seen berthing in the Nuku'alofa Port, Tonga on February 15, 2022. A Chinese naval fleet delivering relief supplies provided by China arrives in Nuku'alofa, the capital of Tonga on February 15, 2022. The fleet consists of PLA Navy's amphibious dock landing ship Wuzhishan and supply ship Chaganhu. (photo by CCTV-7 official WeChat account )

BEIJING,Feb. 15 – A disaster relief supplies transportation fleet dispatched by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy arrived at the Nuku'alofa Port, Tonga, around 10:00 a.m. UTC+13, February 15, 2022.

The fleet consists of PLA Navy's amphibious dock landing ship Wuzhishan (Hull 987) and supply ship Chaganhu (Hull 967).

The two ships bring a total of 1400-odd tons of supplies including mobile houses, tractors, generators, pumps, water purifiers, emergency food and medical and epidemic prevention equipment. All the supplies had received disinfection processing and sampling inspection and quarantine for multiple times before loading.

The fleet departed from Guangzhou on January 31. After 16 days of non-stop sailing, the fleet completed a voyage of over 5,200 sea miles and arrived at Tonga on Tuesday. This relief mission follows China's delivery of multiple batches of emergency supplies to Tonga, which was hit by a massive volcano eruption in January and its ensuing tsunami.

At present, confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in Tonga. On the landing ship Wuzhishan there are medical professionals and equipment, which makes the Chinese naval transportation fleet capable of carrying out epidemic prevention and control and medical treatment. The fleet will also provide assistance within its capacity according to the follow-up request of the Tongan side.

In the dining room of the dock landing ship Wuzhishan, there is a "heart" shaped wishing wall decorated with paper cranes and red lanterns. In the middle of the wishing wall are the national flags of China and Tonga and dozens of cards on which the Chinese naval soldiers have written their best wishes to the Tongan people. (photo by CCTV-7 official WeChat account )