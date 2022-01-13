China, France hold 16th defense strategy consultation

BEIJING, Jan. 13 -- The militaries of China and France held the 16th China-France Defense Strategy Consultation via video link on January 13. The consultation was co-chaired by Lieutenant General Shao Yuanming, vice chief of the Joint Staff Department under China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and Lieutenant General Luc De Rancourt, deputy director general for international relations and strategy of the French Ministry of Defence. The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the international and regional security situation, relations between the two militaries and other issues of common concern.

Shao said that, since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Macron have held video talks for multiple times, making comprehensive plans for the cooperation between the two countries in various fields, and leading the sound development of bilateral relations. The militaries of China and France have maintained dialogue and exchanges through video meetings, which reflects the positive attitude of both sides towards promoting mil-to-mil relations.

Shao expressed that the Chinese military is willing to work with its French counterpart to constantly deepen the strategic mutual trust, strengthen pragmatic cooperation and push the relations between the two militaries to a new level.

Rancourt said that as two permanent members of the UN Security Council, France and China bear important responsibilities for maintaining international and regional peace and stability, as well as protecting the international multilateral system. The French side attaches importance to developing military relations with China and hopes that the militaries of the two countries will resume normal exchanges and cooperation in all areas as soon as possible after the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.