Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon repair defense facilities of other UN troops

Members of the 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent remove old barbed wires.

BEIRUT, Jan. 13 -- On January 10, local time, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Lebanon completed the task of repairing the defense facilities around the Nepal peacekeeping camp with high standard, which won high acclaim from officials and troops of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). This marked the first construction task completed by the contingent in the year 2022.

Due to long-term exposure to high temperature and rain erosion, the defense facilities around the Nepal camp were severely damaged, with its original defense functions almost totally destroyed, which exposed the camp to high security risks.

Since the construction area had narrow space, vehicles and machinery could not approach. The Chinese peacekeeping engineers had to operate by manual work. After more than 20 days of continuous working, the contingent completed the construction of a 230-meter standard fence, the transfer of a T-shaped wall, and the repair and heightening of a 50-meter defensive gabion wall, all of which have effectively improved the Nepal camp's ability to deal with security risks.

It is learnt that since its deployment to the mission area in August last year, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Lebanon have completed a total of 21 construction tasks for 2021 as scheduled, including the construction of a 350-meter standard fence, a 400-meter "VA-2" road drainage system, and armored vehicle bunkers, together with 12 temporary construction tasks. It has been well received by the UNIFIL officials, friendly troops and local people.

Members of the 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent transfer stones into gabion nets by hand.