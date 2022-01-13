Civil servants attend flag-raising training in PLA Macao Garrion Taipa Barracks

Civil servants of the Macao SAR Government are watching a national flag-raising ceremony.

MACAO, Jan. 13 -- Recently, the PLA Macao Garrison and the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government organized a national flag-raising training activity for over 100 civil servants at the Taipa Barracks for the first time.

Since 2016, the PLA Macao Garrison and the Macao SAR government have jointly organized color guard training activities in Macao in various forms, with totally more than 1,000 students from universities, primary and secondary schools participating in. The event of this time was the first one of its kind for Macao civil servants.

Next, the PLA Macao Garrison will continue to cooperate with the Macao SAR government to further expand the scope of training among the school faculty and civil servants.

Civil servants of the Macao SAR government visit the history museum of the PLA Garrison in Macao.