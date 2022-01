BEIJING, Jan. 17, 2022 -- The 1301 fleet of China Coast Guard (CCG) patrolled in China's territorial waters surrounding the Diaoyu Islands on Jan. 15, 2022.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made clear that, “Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands have been China's inherent territory since ancient times. The patrol and enforcement of law by the China Coast Guard vessels in waters of the Diaoyu Islands is China's inherent right”.