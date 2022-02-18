40th Chinese naval escort taskforce completes first escort mission

BEIJING, Feb. 18 -- The guided-missile destroyer Hohhot (Hull 161) of the 40th Chinese naval escort taskforce escorted a Dutch bulk carrier to the safe sea area on February 14, local time.

This was the first escort mission conducted by the 40th Chinese naval escort taskforce in the Gulf of Aden, also the 1,472nd escort mission conducted by the Chinese PLA Navy.

This task had a voyage of nearly 600 nautical miles and lasted nearly 60 hours. It tested the new escort mode of the taskforce, helping it accumulate experience for the follow-up tasks.