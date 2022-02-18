Chinese military maps out delivery work of new recruits in spring 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 18 -- The Logistic Support Department under China's Central Military Commission (CMC) has planned for the transportation and delivery of new recruits in spring this year.

It is learnt that the spring recruitment work started on February 15, and recruits transportation will begin on March 16. The transportation work will be conducted through a combination of railways, waterways and aviation.

In terms of air transportation, priority will be given to recruits who are to be assigned to Xizang, Xinjiang, Qinghai, Yunnan and other areas with relatively poor transportation, as well as border posts, islands, or areas that require more than three railway transits to reach. It is mainly implemented by charter flights or group ticket purchases.