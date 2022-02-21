Chinese peacekeepers to Mali provide technical training for local hospital

By Gao Hongbao and Sun Xiaoshun

GAO, Mali, Feb. 21 -- The 9th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali hosted the technical training for medical staff of the Gao Hospital at the Chinese level II hospital on February 16. Both the Sector East Command of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and the Gao Hospital spoke highly of this training.

The Gao region of Mali lacks medical resources, and terrorist attacks occur frequently under a turbulent situation. To provide local people with better medical care and save more lives, the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent established a medical technical support mechanism with the Gao Hospital.

During the technical training this time, the Chinese peacekeepers shared the diagnosis techniques and treatment experience to the participants, and donated medicines, medical consumables, and other materials to the Gao Hospital. "We appreciate the technical experience and medical supplies provided by the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent. Today's training event is a good start for the cooperation between the two sides," said Joseph, director of the Gao Hospital.

A number of officials from the Sector East Command of the MINUSMA also participated in the event. And the commander of the Sector East Command sent a letter of thanks to praise the important contribution made by the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to the improvement of the medical conditions in Gao.