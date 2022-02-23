PLA Army and Air Force troops carry out joint parachute jump training over sea

PLA Army’s special operations soldiers carry out parachute jump training over the sea. (Photo by Li Dapeng)

BEIJING, Feb. 23 -- Recently, the PLA Army Special Operations Academy joined hands with an air force unit to carry out parachute jump training over the sea. The fully armed special operations soldiers took helicopters and parachuted over the designated sea area.

Due to the complicated technical movements and the influence of sea reflection, the paratroopers are prone to deviation in judging their own altitude in the air, and thus various unexpected situations may occur."Compared with traditional parachuting, the difficulty and risk of water drop increase sharply. It requires the paratroopers to have proficient skills and excellent psychological quality," said Sun Xiaopeng, an instructor with the PLA Army Special Operations Academy.

Dozens of special operations soldiers assigned to the Army and Air Force participated in the training, in which they cooperated on the fully-armed water drop and maritime life-saving training subjects, in order to improve their ability to perform diverse missions under adverse conditions.

At the same time, on the basis of thorough discussions on the actual needs for the equipment, training venues, support and rescue of maritime parachute jump, they systematically summed up a set of practical and effective methods for future parachute training of the Army special operations soldiers.