114th Mekong River joint patrol completed

KUNMING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 114th joint Mekong River patrol by China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand concluded on Friday, with three Chinese law enforcement vessels returning to a port in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Five vessels of the four countries, with 80 law enforcement officers on board, sailed over 600 kilometers for four days and three nights, according to the Yunnan provincial public security department.

The joint patrol targetted illegal border crossing, drugs, internet frauds and other cross-border crimes along the river.

The Mekong River, or the Lancang River in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping.