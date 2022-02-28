Chinese peacekeepers to Mali rebuild air defense bunkers for Togolese police camp

BEIJING, Feb. 28 -- Recently, the Menaka detachment of the 9th batch of Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali completed the task of rebuilding the air defense bunker in the Togolese police camp.

It is learnt that, some of the old air defense bunkers in the camp were severely damaged and had basically lost the defense functions. In response, the Chinese peacekeepers reconstructed ten air defense bunkers within 70 working days, contributing to the overall security capability of the Togolese police camp.