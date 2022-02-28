China strengthens protection of legitimate rights of military members and their families

By Li Yi and Nie Chaopeng

BEIJING, Feb. 28 -- Recently, the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Central Military Commission (CMC) jointly issued the opinions on safeguarding national defense interests as well as legitimate rights and interests of military members and their families in the new era.

The opinions require the establishment and improvement of the policy system, operation mechanism, and service system for China’s military-related rights protection work, in a bid to make military members respected by the whole society.

The opinions also require that Chinese government’s departments at all levels responsible for military-related right protection work should focus on improving the feedback rate of rights protection appeals, the resolution rate of cases and disputes, and the satisfaction rate of military members and their families.