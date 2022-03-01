Army soldiers dispose of unexploded ordnance in border area

BEIJING, Mar.1 -- Recently, at the request of local government, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit of the army under the PLA Southern Theater Command disposed of unexploded ordnance identified in the border jungle area in Southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The service members handled the dangerous situation according to the instructions and eliminated the safety hazard.

After arrival, the troops quickly evacuated local people, and sealed and controlled the minefields. Facing the complex situation and unknown dangers on the scene, the operators immediately put on protective clothing, and entered the minefield alone with mine-sweeping equipment.

After more than two hours, the operators successfully disposed of some unexploded ordnance in the rubble, and blasted and destroyed all the unexploded ordnance according to the operating procedures.

Then the troops searched the entire jungle area to make sure no unexploded ordnance was left.