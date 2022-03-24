Chinese peacekeepers to Mali pass UN equipment inspection

UN inspector inspects weaponry and communication equipment of the Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali. (Photo by Wang Hongyang)

BEIJING, March 24 -- The 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali successfully passed the UN equipment inspection in the first quarter of 2022 recently, and all equipment met the UN standards.

A seven-member inspection team from the UN conducted an overall inspection on the engineering machines, vehicles, equipment, tools and medical devices of the contingent. A detailed inspection and evaluation of the quantity, quality and performance of more than a thousand pieces of material and equipment in 28 categories were carried out.

After the inspection for over four hours, the UN team affirmed that all types of main equipment and self-sustaining equipment attached to the contingent were up to UN requirements, and fully met the requirements of combat tasks and peacekeeping missions.

The inspector inspects the performance of each vehicle of the Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali. (Photo by Wang Hongyang)