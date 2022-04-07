China to take strong measures if Pelosi visits Taiwan region

China will take strong measures if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the Taiwan region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing on Thursday, reiterating that China firmly opposes all forms of official interaction between the U.S. and Taiwan.

Noting that the U.S. Congress is a part of the U.S. government, the spokesperson said it should strictly abide by the one-China principle pursued by the U.S.

"If Pelosi visits Taiwan, the move will seriously violate the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, seriously undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously impact the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and send serious wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," said Zhao.

The Chinese side has made serious representations to the U.S., he added.

Zhao also urged the U.S. to immediately cancel Pelosi's planned visit, stop the official exchanges between the U.S. and Taiwan and take practical action to fulfill the U.S. commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence."

Stressing China will take resolute and forceful measures to firmly defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Zhao warned that the consequences of any visit will be born by the U.S.