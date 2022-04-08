Chinese space tracking ship Yuanwang-6 escorts Gaofen-3 03 satellite into orbit

By Qi Chuang and Duan Hanhong

YUANWANG-6, April 8 -- The Long March 4C carrier rocket carrying the Gaofen-3 03, a new Earth-observation satellite, was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China at 7:47 on April 7. It was later accurately captured by the space-tracking ship Yuanwang-6 of the China Satellite Maritime Tracking and Controlling Department (CSMTC), which was on standby in the predetermined waters of the Indian Ocean. Whereafter, the ship served to provide reliable measurement and control support for key actions such as rocket place into orbit and satellite orbit determination.

According to Xu Rong, the deputy captain of Yuanwang-6, the ship was to undergo equipment maintenance to ensure the smooth completion of the subsequent plans set.

Since the launch of the first Gaofen-3 satellite in 2016, the satellites Gaofen-3 01, 02 and 03 have all been escorted into orbit by the space-tracking ship Yuanwang-6. The escort mission this time marked a record of totally 75 maritime measurement and control missions successfully accomplished.

It was reported that Yuanwang-6 has also fulfilled the maritime measurement and control mission for the remote sensing satellite Yaogan-34 02 in this trip since its departure on March 1, 2022.