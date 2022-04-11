Chinese PLA standardizes its battlefield medical aid simulation training equipment

By Wu Duoqi and Sun Xingwei

BEIJING, April 11 -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has recently standardized the equipment allocation for battlefield medical aid simulation training at brigade and battalion levels.

The battlefield medical aid simulation training equipment is mainly used to simulate common injuries in wartime and provide relatively realistic training conditions for military personnel, which is of significance for the generation of wartime rescue capabilities.

In the past few years, the Logistic Support Department under China's Central Military Commission (CMC) organized relevant experts, on the basis of pilot projects, to carry out in-depth discussions on the needs of the troops at brigade and battalion levels for battlefield medical aid simulation training equipment, and formulated relevant standards.

The standards include11 types of simulation training equipment for the battlefield medical aid in 6 categories, basically covering the primary first aid, advanced first aid, and some early treatment requirements as specified in the provisions on medical aid in wartime.

Among others, the military medical aid training platform at battalion level, equipped with two types of simulation training equipment for CPR and field first-aid, mainly functions to provide training for self-rescue and mutual medical aid skills for service members, including ventilation, hemostasis, bandaging, fixing, transferring, CPR, respiratory tract opening and respiratory maintenance.

The military medical aid training platform at brigade level mainly serves for advanced first aid and some emergency treatment simulation training targeting medical professionals. It is equipped with 6 types of simulation training equipment for CPR, advanced airway management, puncture training, and so on.