China delivers normal military goods to Serbia, does not target third party: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, April 12 -- China's recent dispatch of its air force transport planes to Serbia aimed to deliver regular military supplies, the project is part of the bilateral cooperation plan and not targeted at any third party, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on April 11.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing, when asked by a foreign reporter whether the move was related to the current situation in Ukraine.

"To follow through on the bilateral cooperation plan, China has recently sent air force transport planes to deliver regular military supplies to Serbia. This is a cooperation project that falls under our annual plan," the spokesperson said, adding that the project is not targeted at any third party, nor does it have anything to do with the current situation.

When further asked if the delivery could harm regional peace, Zhao replied, "Did you ever care whether regional peace and stability is threatened when the US sold arms to Europe and Taiwan? Why do you think it's so when China sells some conventional military supplies to Serbia? "

"We hope relevant media can avoid reading too much into it," the spokesperson noted.