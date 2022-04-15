PLA's Eastern Theater Command organizes joint combat-readiness alert patrol surrounding Taiwan Island

BEIJING, April 15 -- Army Senior Colonel Shi Yi, the spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), said on Friday that the PLA Eastern Theater Command sent destroyers, frigates, bombers and fighter jets to stage a joint combat-readiness alert patrol involving troops of various services and arms in the East China Sea and waters and airspace surrounding the Taiwan Island on 15th April. The troops also held drills on subjects including striking maritime targets.

According to Senior Colonel Shi Yi, the military operation is the response to the provocative moves of the US side by sending wrong signals repeatedly on the Taiwan question. He pointed out that the misbehavior and tricks of the US side are very dangerous and will only end up in vain, playing with fire will only get oneself burnt. Troops of the Eastern Theater Command always stay on high alert and are determined to defend China’s sovereignty security and regional peace and stability, Shi said.