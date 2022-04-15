Applications for veteran preferential cards exceed 2.6 million



Zhang Li, deputy director of the Department of Support and Special Care of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of China, answers questions on preferential treatment cards for veterans and other special care recipients at a press conference on April 13, 2022. (Photo by Cao Shuhao/China.org.cn)

BEIJING, April 15 -- China’s Ministry of Veterans Affairs (MVA) held a press conference on April 13 to answer questions on the application and issuance of preferential treatment cards for veterans and other special care recipients.

According to Zhang Li, deputy director of the Department of Support and Special Care of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, since the launch of preferential treatment certificates for veterans on December 14, 2021, the application and issuance work has been proceeding smoothly. As of the end of March, there were more than 2.6 million applications, of which more than 200,000 were approved.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs signed cooperation agreements with China UnionPay, Petro China, China Post, SF Group Ltd., Debon Logistics and China United Airlines on February 28. These enterprises promised to provide preferential and exclusive priority services for the cardholders based on the enterprises' respective domains.

Zhang Li emphasized that the MVA will further expand cooperation with enterprises and other parties in terms of the preferential treatment cards, and be committed to delivering care and support to the cardholders effectively.

It is reported that there are two types of preferential treatment certificates: "preferential treatment certificate for veterans of the People's Republic of China (PRC)", "preferential treatment certificate for families of martyrs, families of service members deceased on duty, and families of service members deceased due to disease".