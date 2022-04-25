Chinese military advances afforestation and greening work in military areas

By Sun Xingwei and Cao Guannan

BEIJING, Apr. 25 -- The Logistic Support Department of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) has recently deployed the afforestation and greening work and promoted the systematic management of ecosystems in military zones.

In recent years, the whole Chinese military has been dedicated to the ecological civilization construction, aiming to build the green barracks, ensure the physical and mental health of service members, and promote the overall improvement of the ecological environment of the local areas. As for now, relevant departments have clarified the further deployments.

Military agencies, colleges and scientific research units should continue to increase the amount of greenery in their camps; the units at brigade and regiment levels should focus on increasing the proportion of trees; and the border and coastal defense troops should make efforts to improve the survival rate of trees in their camps. When carrying out field training, troops are required to avoid forest and grass resource areas as much as possible, and replant in time if the vegetation is unavoidably damaged during the training to facilitate the ecological restoration.

In addition, the troops stationed in Western China should actively participate in the construction of local ecological civilization; the troops in the Yangtze River basin to participate in environmental protection such as tree planting and greening and comprehensive improvement of water bodies and mountains along the Yangtze River; the troops in Northeast China, North China and Northwest China to participate in shelterbelt forest construction tasks such as local tree planting, desertification prevention and control, and aerial seeding afforestation. At the same time, units at all levels should continue to strengthen the management and protection of forest and grassland resources in military zones.