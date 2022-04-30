Xi stresses healthy development of capital in China

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday called for efforts to regulate and guide the healthy development of capital in China in accordance with the law and give play to the positive role of capital as an important factor of production.

Xi made the remarks while addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

Capital is an important factor of production in the socialist market economy, Xi said, adding that to regulate and guide the development of capital in the socialist market economy is not only a major economic issue, but also a major political issue, and not only a major issue of practice, but also a major theoretical issue.

It is related to adhering to the basic socialist economic system, the basic national policy of reform and opening up, high-quality development and common prosperity, and national security and social stability, he noted.