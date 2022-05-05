Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon participate in Angel Rescue Exercise

In the Angel Rescue Exercise organized by the UNIFIL, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon provides on-site first aid to simulated injured demining personnel.

By Kong Kangyi and Liang Yuyuan

BEIRUT, May 5 -- The 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon participated in Angel Rescue Exercise, an emergency medical rescue drill organized by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), on April 29, in which its excellent capabilities in emergency rescue, coordinated command and support have won high acclaim from the UNIFIL headquarters and other participating forces.

The exercise was set in the scenario of a mine-clearing mission in which the operator was injured by a landmine and the UNIFIL command center dispatched medical teams to carry out on-site first aid and medical evacuation of the wounded. Chinese peacekeepers participated in the entire exercise.

According to Xiao Wei, a supervisor assigned to the 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon, the drill site had been set at the minefield along the Lebanese-Israeli border in a bid to simulate the real minefield environment. Such an actual combat drill was sure to improve the ability of commanders and operators in handling emergencies.

Through the drill, the Chinese peacekeepers won unanimous acclaim from the assessment group and other peacekeeping forces in terms of efficient chain of command, professional emergency treatment and good communication skills. Deputy Commander of the Cambodian peacekeeping force to Lebanon said that the performance of the Chinese mine clearance team in this drill was of good reference significance for its Cambodian counterpart.

As of now, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon has cleared the minefield with an area of more than 5,800 square meters and safely removed more than 1,400 landmines, making contributions to maintaining peace and tranquility in southern Lebanon with practical actions.

In the Angel Rescue Exercise organized by the UNIFIL, the 20th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon provides medical transfer to simulated injured demining personnel.