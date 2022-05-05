MINUSMA engineers from China complete ammunition depot construction for Jordanian peacekeeping unit

A MINUSMA peacekeeper from China works at the construction site of a new ammunition depot of the Jordanian peacekeeping ground element in Gao, Mali in late April, 2022.

GAO, Mali, May 5 -- Recently, the engineering detachment of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping force to Mali completed the construction of a new ammunition depot for the Jordanian ground detachment at the UN compound of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Gao.

It is learned that, due to years of rainwash and poor maintenance, the old ammunition depot of the Jordanian ground detachment has been out of normal use. It is in urgent need to build a new one to ensure the safety of the peacekeepers and ammunitions.

According to the mission issued by the Engineering Office under the Sector East Command of the MINUSMA, the construction task ranks Level 1 in priority, and the Chinese peacekeepers should complete the construction of the new depot within 30 working days.

The construction site had witnessed the hard work of more than 300 Chinese peacekeeping engineers operating more than 100 sets of engineering machines and equipment including excavators and loaders. The Chinese peacekeepers finished building of the depot within 17 days, 13 days ahead of the scheduled construction period, and passed the acceptance inspection of the MINUSMA engineering department at one time.

Besides, the new ammunition depot built by the Chinese peacekeeping engineers has been hailed by the MINUSMA Headquarters as a model of Chinese engineering, and will be promoted in the camps of all the MINUSMA peacekeeping forces.

