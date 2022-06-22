Two rocket carrying ships complete transport mission of Long March-5 Y3 carrier rocket and containers

BEIJING, June 22 -- Yuanwang-21 and Yuanwang-22, China’s first two rocket carrying ships, returned to the home port at China Satellite Maritime Tracking and Control Department (CSMTC) on June 21, after completing the maritime transport mission of Long March-5 Y3 carrier rocket and containers.

Since their departure on May 9, the two ships have sailed through the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea, and the South China Sea for 44 consecutive days, a voyage of about 10,000 nautical miles in accumulation.

Thanks to the CSMTC’s careful organization, the rocket hoisting, transportation and unloading works have been carried out in a safe and smooth manner, withstanding the test of complex sea conditions.

According to this year’s plan, the Yuanwang rocket carrying ships will carry out several more maritime transport missions. The two ships had already begun their preparations for the new missions on the way back.