Ship Yuanwang-3 completes satellite maritime measurement and control missions

The picture shows China’s space-tracking ship Yuanwang-3.

BEIJING, June 24 -- On June 23, Beijing time, China successfully launched the remote sensing satellite Yaogan-35 02 into space with the Long March 2D carrier rocket at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, and China’s space-tracking ship Yuanwang-3 successfully completed relevant maritime measurement and control missions at predesigned sea areas.

The ship Yuanwang-3 was mainly responsible for the measurement of the rocket in orbit and the measurement and control of three satellites. During the whole process which lasted about 11 minutes, the equipment served to capture data and track stably with all data recorded and correct information processing and exchange, being of significant measurement and control support to the three launched satellites to smoothly enter orbit.

It is learned that this is the second time this year that ship Yuanwang-3 has performed maritime measurement and control missions. And now, the ship is rushing to the next mission area at sea, getting ready for the follow-up operations.