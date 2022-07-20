PLA "Peace Train" medical team arrives in Vientiane

On July 19, the Chinese PLA medical train arrives at Boten, a town in northern Laos along the border with China. (Photo by Kai Qiao)

VIENTIANE, July 20 -- The Chinese military medical train to participate in the "Peace Train-2022" joint humanitarian medical rescue exercise in Laos left the Mohan Railway Station, an important border station on the China-Laos Railway in southwest China's Yunnan province, on July 19 and arrived in Laos after passing through the Friendship Tunnel，the cross-border rail tunnel linking China and Laos. This marked the medical train’s first cross-border trip since the China-Laos Railway connecting Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan province with the Laotian capital, Vientiane, began operations on December 3, 2021.

Representatives of the Ministry of National Defence of Laos and the General Logistics Department of the Lao People's Armed Forces (LPAF), the Chinese military medical experts to assist Laos and working staff of the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC) attended the welcome ceremony at the Vientiane Railway Station.

It is learnt that the Chinese and Lao militaries will hold "Peace Train-2022" joint humanitarian medical rescue exercise and medical service activities in Laos in late July. The Chinese military sent for the joint exercise a 149-member medical team, a medical train, and various vehicle-mounted medical instruments and equipment. After the joint exercise, the two militaries will hold medical service activities in Vientiane.