Xi sends congratulatory letter to World Youth Development Forum

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the World Youth Development Forum, which commenced Thursday in Beijing.

The youth represent hope and are the architects of the future, Xi said in the letter, noting that China always regards young people as the driving force of social development, and encourages them to unleash their youthful vitality when participating in and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Xi expressed his hope that the forum will become an important platform where young people worldwide can contribute to global development and global efforts are gathered to promote youth development.

Young people across the world should advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are the common values of humanity, Xi said.

He also called on the youth to promote the Global Development Initiative with concrete actions, and facilitate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.