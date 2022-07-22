Indonesian president to visit China

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia will visit China from July 25 to 26, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Thursday.

In response to a question on the visit, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing Thursday that Widodo is the first foreign head of state to visit China after the Beijing Winter Olympics, and China is also the first stop of Widodo's first trip to East Asia since the pandemic, reflecting that China and Indonesia attach great importance to bilateral relations.

During the visit, Xi will hold talks with Widodo, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will meet with Widodo. They will have in-depth exchanges of views on bilateral relations and major regional and international issues, Wang said.

The two countries are major developing countries and representatives of emerging economies with broad common interests and broad space for cooperation, Wang said.

In recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the two sides have confirmed the general direction of building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future, constructed a new pattern of cooperation regarding the four pillars of political, economic, cultural and maritime fields, and interpreted the rich content of the comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.

Through President Widodo's visit, China looks forward to deepening strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation, and setting an example for the win-win cooperation and common development among major developing countries in the new era, Wang said.

China highly appreciates and firmly supports Indonesia's constructive role while Indonesia holds the presidency of the G20 this year, Wang said.

Widodo will have face-to-face talks with Chinese leaders about the G20 Summit and discuss how to meet the current prominent global challenges, thus demonstrating the solidarity and coordination among major developing countries, injecting more positive energy into the post-pandemic development of the world economy, and contributing more to global equity and justice, Wang said.