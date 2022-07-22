China launches national search team and DNA identification lab for martyrs' remains



Pei Jinjia (L), chief of China’s Ministry of Veterans Affairs, presents a flag to the National Martyrs’ Remains Search Team in Beijing on July 20, 2022. (Photo by Chen Jianchen)

BEIJING, July 22 -- On July 20, the inaugural ceremony of the National Martyrs’ Remains Search Team and the National Martyrs' Remains DNA Identification Lab was held in Beijing.

\Pei Jinjia, minister of veterans affairs, presented flags and plaques to the search team and the lab respectively. He pointed out that the search and identification of the martyrs’ remains reflects the comprehensive national strength and highlights the national image, bearing great significance, and to do the job well is a duty-bound responsibility and a sacred mission entrusted by the times.

The formal establishment of the search team and the Lab marks China has achieved phased results in martyrs’ remains search and identification work system construction, Pei said. He stressed the need to establish a task coordination mechanism for deepening multi-party collaboration and complementary collaboration. And in addition, it is also necessary to strengthen the application of information technology to improve work efficiency.

At the ceremony, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs signed cooperation agreements with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Peking University, Jilin University, Shandong University, Sun Yat-sen University, and Northwest University. Relevant officials from the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Finance, the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, and relevant military and civilian units also attended the event.