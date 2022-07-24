PLA's new-type medical equipment debuts at "Peace Train-2022" joint exercise

The Chinese PLA medical train arrives at Boten, a town in northern Laos along the border with China on July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Kai Qiao)

VIENTIANE, July 23 -- The “Peace Train-2022” joint humanitarian medical rescue exercise and medical service activities staged by the Chinese and Lao militaries officially entered grouped training on July 21. A variety of medical equipment, including the medical train, new-type field hospital tent systems, pharmacy intravenous compounding robots, and disinfecting drones, appeared in the joint exercise.

At the Penghong Railway Station in Vientiane Province, Laos, the 25 compartments of the Chinese military medical train were designated for various functions, including the locomotive, generator car, surgical car for emergency treatment, intensive care car, wounded transfer car, operation command car, camping car, and logistic support car, just like a fully functional mobile hospital.

On the medical train, each functional compartment is equipped with special medical instruments and equipment, as shown by a wounded transfer car equipped with a dedicated channel and auxiliary devices for the wounded in a lying position to get on the train, and the surgical car for emergency treatment equipped with two special operating beds, which can be used for emergency surgical treatment while the train is in running.

According to Chen Hao, a member of the guidance and coordination team of the Chinese side in the joint exercise, the medical train can accommodate as many as nearly 500 wounded persons in the lying position, and support nearly 30 surgical operations per day. It is also abled to carry out quantity evacuation of the wounded on railway and perform emergency treatment of the wounded in the medical service support and disaster relief operations. The medical train serves to fill the gap in large-scale land medical evacuation equipment of the Chinese military.