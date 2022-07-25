Xi sends congratulatory letter to China-Africa peace, security forum

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter on Monday to the second China-Africa Peace and Security Forum.

Realizing enduring peace and universal security is a common aspiration of the Chinese and African peoples, Xi said in his letter to the event, held by China's Ministry of National Defense.

Xi noted that China has always worked to develop relations with Africa, with a commitment to upholding the greater good in the pursuit of shared interests and following the principles of sincerity, pragmatism, affinity and good faith. He said the country is ready to work with its African friends to adhere to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

China will work with Africa to safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, uphold international fairness and justice, promote the implementation of the Global Security Initiative, and build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, Xi said.