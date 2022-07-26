China firmly opposes U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned visit to Taiwan: Defense Spokesperson

Reporter：Some media claimed that over the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan, the Chinese side might make military response. What’s the Chinese military’s comments on that?

Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Senior Colonel Tan Kefei: Over the U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan, Chinese side has repeatedly made clear our firm opposition to the visit. As the “third most important figure" of the U.S. government, if Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan, the move will seriously violate the one-China principle and the provisions in the three China-U.S. joint communiques, severely endanger China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It will have a critically negative impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and is bound to cause extremely serious harm to the relations between the two countries and their militaries, and lead to further escalation of tension across the Taiwan Straits.

The Chinese side urges the U.S. side to take practical actions to fulfill its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence", and must not arrange for Pelosi to visit the Taiwan region. Should the US side insist on doing otherwise, the Chinese military will never sit idle by, and will certainly take strong and resolute measures to thwart any interference by external forces and secessionist attempts for "Taiwan independence", and firmly defend China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.