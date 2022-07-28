Four consensuses reached in 16th China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, July 28 – “In the 16th round of China-India Corps Commander-Level Meeting, the two sides discussed issues in a constructive and forward-looking way, and reached four consensuses,” said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on Thursday.

The Chinese and Indian militaries have recently held the 16th round of Corps Commander-Level Meeting, and discussed the settlement of the friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In reply to the reporter’s request for detailed information about the meeting, the spokesperson shared the above message and introduced the four concensuses reached at the meeting, which are:

“First, adhering to the political guidance and earnestly implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries; second, focusing on the overall situation and maintaining the resumption momentum of bilateral relations; third, effectively managing and controlling differences, and safeguarding the security and stability in border areas until the issue is solved; fourth, maintaining communication and dialogue, and reaching a mutually acceptable solution as soon as possible.”

According to the spokesperson, at present, the situation in the border areas between China and India is generally stable, and the communication through the military and diplomatic channels between the two sides has never stopped.