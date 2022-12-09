26th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to DRC passes UN equipment inspection

By Bai Jie, Wang Jinwei, Dang Tianyu, and Zhou Jiaxiang

BEIJING, Dec.9 -- Recently, the 26th Chinese peacekeeping contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) passed the equipment inspection of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). This is the first comprehensive equipment inspection for the contingent since its deployment to the mission area.

The eight-member UN inspection team carried out a full element, all staff and comprehensive inspection of the construction machinery, vehicle equipment, medical equipment, self-sustainment equipment and other equipment and facilities in the Chinese Peninsula camp. The several-day-long careful inspection showed that all Chinese peacekeeping equipment has been in a good performance and in conformity with the standards set by the UN.

It is learned that since deployed to the mission area, the 26th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to the DRC has completed the tasks of camp bunker repair, camp expansion for other peacekeeping troops, humanitarian relief, etc., which have won high acclaim from the UN and the local people.