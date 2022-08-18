Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon participate in UNIFIL Angel Rescue Exercise

The 21st Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon completes its mission in the Angel Rescue Exercise organized by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). (Photo by Hu Huiqi)

BEIRUT, Aug. 18 -- The Angel Rescue Exercise, an emergency medical rescue drill organized by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), wrapped up on the morning of August 15, local time. Peacekeepers from seven countries including China, Spain, Cambodia, and France participated in the exercise. As the main medical support force in the mission area, the Chinese medical unit successfully completed its tasks in the exercise, with its emergency rescue and coordination support capabilities further tested.

The two-day exercise, held at the Lebanese-Israeli border region in southeastern Lebanon, was under the command of the UNIFIL’s Sector East Headquarters. The Chinese level-I plus hospital and the Spanish level-I hospital undertook the tasks of on-site first aid and casualty evacuation. The exercise was conducted under the scenarios that a patrol convoy from the Spanish battalion had a traffic accident and an explosion took place during a mine clearance operation by the Cambodian demining team, where multiple people were injured and in urgent need of medical treatment. The exercise was aimed to test the emergency rescue capabilities of medical institutions run by the troop-contributing countries in the East Sector of the UNIFIL.

In the exercise, the Chinese medical contingent, as a main medical support force in the mission area, was responsible for the rescue and treatment of the moderately or seriously wounded. Upon receiving the order of the UNIFIL’s East Sector Headquarters, the Chinese contingent immediately started its emergency rescue plan and completed the rescue mission with high quality.

According to Wu Dingguo, a medical officer of the 21st Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon, the Chinese contingent had formulated a thorough emergency rescue plan, repeatedly organized rehearsals to ensure the safe and effective accomplishment of the wounded rescue operations. During the exercise, the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent won high acclaim from both the evaluation team and peacekeepers from the other countries for its efficient organization and command system, professional emergency treatment and good communication skills.(By Qin Wenchao and Hu Huiqi)