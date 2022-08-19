IAG 2022: "Masters of Armored Vehicles" repair crew event kicks off

BEIJING, Aug. 19 -- The repair crew event in the Maters of Armored Vehicles contest of the IAG 2022 kicked off at a training base in Ostrogozhsk, Voronezh Region, Russia, on August 17. Six participating teams including teams from China, Russia and Belarus competed in the contest.

In the event, on a 2,200 meters ring road, every crew consisting of three team members steered the vehicle to pass through obstacles of snake paths, bunkers and anti-tank ditches, in addition, carried out tasks of precise hoisting, tire replacement, and jacking up tank with pneumatic jack.

Next, the participating teams will vie with each other in the heavy-load transporter and relay race competitions.

The Mater of Armored Vehicles contest started at a training base in Ostrogozhsk, Voronezh Region, Russia on August, 14. The Chinese team has been drawn to be the first to run in the competitions of individual race, repair crew, heavy-load transporter, and relay race, the four stages of the Mater of Armored Vehicles contest.