China Coast Guards in Zhejiang and Fujian brace for Typhoon Muifa

BEIJING, Sept. 14 -- China has upgraded the typhoon alert to orange, the second-highest level, as Muifa, the 12th typhoon in this year, is expected to make landfall in the coastal areas between Wenling city and Zhoushan city in southeast China's Zhejiang Province during the afternoon and night of September 14. The Zhejiang and Fujian Provincial Bureaus of China Coast Guard (CCG) have taken multiple precautionary measures to mitigate possible disasters.

Upon receiving the alert, the Zhejiang and Fujian Provincial Bureaus launched related emergency response plans against typhoon disaster, prepared enough relief materials, and strengthened real-time monitoring for in-depth analysis on Muifa's route.

At the wharfs and mountain flats within the coastal harbors in the two provinces, CCG law enforcement personnel were busy guiding the vessels to take shelter in an orderly manner, and combed the sea areas and coastlines under the jurisdiction to have careful inspection of the breaches in the dykes and seawalls, prepared sandbags and reinforced low-lying areas against seawater intrusion.

At the same time, they also ensured that all the water-side population had received the typhoon warnings and been aware of the typhoon prevention measures, and helped them reinforce the ship's mooring cables, check the hull condition, sort out and carry fishing gears, and overhaul security facilities.

China Coast Guard members help strengthening mooring cables of fishing ships at a coastal harbor in Zhejiang Province.